Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff Office arrested and booked a Shasta Lake woman on Friday, Dec. 3, after discovering a large amount of narcotics in her car.

The driver of the car, Rebecca Lyons, 48, had over 100 pounds of marijuana, seven grams of methamphetamines, nine grams of cocaine, 298 prescription pills, and over $10,000 in her car. Deputies also found evidence indicating the narcotics were being sold, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

A deputy from the South County Patrol Station was eastbound on Clear Creek Road and stopped at the intersection of Highway 273. From the intersection the deputy saw the southbound Highway 273 traffic light turn red and a silver Nissan Armada fail to stop, according to the press release. He had to take emergency evasive action to avoid a collision and later stopped the vehicle.

More: Redding news roundup: Shasta College hosts Christmas Fair, tree sale

Lyons was placed under arrest for transportation for sales of a controlled substance, possession for sales of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines, transportation for sale of a dangerous drug, possession for sale of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug, transportation for sales of marijuana, and possession of marijuana for sales, according to the sheriff office's press release.

Nada Atieh is a Report For America corps member and education reporter focusing on childhood trauma and the achievement gap for the Redding Record Searchlight. Follow her on Twitter at @nadatieh_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today! And if you are able, please consider a tax-deductible gift toward her work.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta Lake woman arrested for possessing and transporting marijuana, methamphetamines, prescription pills for sale