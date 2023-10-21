Shasta sheriff: 60-year-old man facing charges after assault of a woman in Shingletown

A man will face numerous charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a domestic violence incident at a home in Shingletown — and then fired shots near the woman and her friend as they tried to leave that house, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received calls from people who heard shots fired at the home, in the 7400 block of Brett Road, sometime before 5:46 p.m. on Oct. 19, according to the Sheriff's Public Information Officer Tim Mapes.

The friend told deputies the woman had accused Kenneth Duane Berg, 60, of assault, according to a report issued by Mapes on Friday afternoon.

When the friend came to pick up the woman at the Brett Road home, Berg began arguing with them both, the report said.

After they left the home, Berg followed them outside and "fired a shot from a firearm," the report said.

When Sheriff's deputies tried to talk to Berg outside the home on Brett Road, he "challenged" them "to a fight," according to the report.

A police dog helped deputies stop and arrest Berg. Deputies took Berg into custody, the report said.

When deputies searched Berg's home, the report said they found "numerous firearms... including an assault rifle and high-capacity magazines."

First responders took Berg to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries he received during his arrest.

Berg will be booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant; criminal threats of death or great bodily injury; resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer; possession of a large-capacity magazine; and possession of an assault weapon.

The California Highway Patrol's Northern Division Air Operations helped with the arrest, the report said.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and news stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Sheriff: man arrested in Shingletown owned numerous firearms