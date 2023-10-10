Shasta Sheriff: Oak Run mom arrested on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, DUI

An Oak Run woman was charged with attempted murder, DUI and other charges after she allegedly shot an unnamed man and crashed a vehicle while driving him and their kids to the hospital, the Shasta County Sheriff's office reported.

On Oct. 9, Jessica Ruybal, age 36, was being held in the Shasta County Jail on $500,000 bail.

Sheriff's deputies reported they were driving to the site of a reported shooting in Oak Run just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. While on the way, deputies got a call that the family had been in a single-vehicle collision on Oak Run to Fern Road, according to the sheriff's report.

Ruybal was driving the injured man to a Redding hospital with their three young children in the vehicle when the collision happened, according to Tim Maples, public information officer with the sheriff's office.

Deputies found Ruybal walking away from the collision with the children, the report said.

Sheriff's deputies, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection agents and a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew found the injured man "suffering from a single gunshot wound," according to the sheriff's office.

First responders took him to a Shasta County hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury, the sheriff's report said.

First responders took the three children to the hospital for health checks before releasing them into the custody of Children and Family Services workers, the sheriff's office said.

Ruybal was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, child endangerment and driving under the influence resulting in injury.

Anyone with information about this case can call Sgt. K. Koenen at the sheriff’s office at 530-245-6025.

