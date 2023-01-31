Shasta Sheriff: Suspicious death investigation results in five arrests

An investigation into the suspicious death of a Redding man who was found by authorities injured near an industrial building last October has resulted in the arrest of five men, including one on charges of murder, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

An autopsy done on Alex Stevens, 34, on Oct. 20 determined that he died of head injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Stevens was found suffering from wounds from a possible assault on the morning of Oct. 8. He was taken to the hospital but died on Oct. 18, authorities said.

Investigators said Stevens had been at a gathering the evening of Oct. 7 inside an industrial building on Construction Way between the cities of Redding and Shasta Lake.

Evidence gathered from a search warrant suggested that Stevens had been assaulted. Detectives also identified five people involved in the alleged assault, the sheriff's office said.

On Jan. 19, Robert Samual Schmidt, 36, was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault and battery charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also announced the arrests of:

Tyler Robert Ybarra, 35, suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Randy Lee Taylor, 57, suspicion of accessary to aggravated battery.

Cameron William Wagner, 34, suspicion of accessory to aggravated battery.

Nathan Charles Roby, 32, suspicion of accessory to aggravated battery.

