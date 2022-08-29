Shasta sheriff's office investigating man's death in Whitmore as a homicide

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office is located at 300 Park Marina Circle in Redding.

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Whitmore over the weekend that left one man dead, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 31000 block of Whitmore Road around 11:15 a.m. Sunday for reports of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found one man dead and determined it was a homicide, the sheriff’s office said. The Shasta County Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

“There is no indication the general public’s safety is at risk and this appears to be an isolated incident. Detectives are actively conducting follow up to determine the person or persons responsible,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office did not release any further details.

Authorities are withholding the identity of the man who was killed while they notify family.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6135 or email MCU@co.shasta.ca.us.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta sheriff investigates man's death in Whitmore as a homicide