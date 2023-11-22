Shasta sheriff's office reopens jail's third floor, increasing capacity by 80 inmates

Shasta County sheriff's officials announced Tuesday that after a year-long closure, the third-floor of the county jail has reopened.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that part of the affected floor is operating and began accepting additional inmates Nov. 5. Since that date, the jail's capacity has grown by an additional 80 inmates, sheriff's officials said.

Before opening the jail floor, the facility could accept up to 324 inmates, but the increased capacity brought the maximum number of inmates available to about 404, sheriff's officials said.

"Efforts to return the level to full capacity are in the final stages and will be phased in as staff identified to work in the facility are properly trained and the additional areas of the level are cleared for use," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Sheriff Michael Johnson closed the floor in July 2022 due to critical staffing shortages and the inability to retain employees after they were hired.

Members of the county Board of Supervisors had raised the priority of getting the jail floor reopened this past summer. Back then, supervisor Chris Kelstrom asked other members of the board to join him in asking Johnson or someone from his staff to provide an update on progress to reopen the jail.

The jail has been a point of controversy in Shasta County for many years, with residents asking county officials to build a larger facility. So far, though, efforts to rebuild or expand the jail have stalled.

In September, Johnson said he set a goal to reopen the jail's third floor by Thanksgiving.

The sheriff’s office is using deputies and other, non-sworn staff from various divisions in the department to reach the staffing levels to "operate the jail at full capacity," the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office is still recruiting to fill positions within the department.

Additional room in the jail enabled deputies with the sheriff's office and officers with the Anderson and Redding police departments to arrest several suspects last week for failing to appear in court for sentencing on criminal charges against them.

"Increased jail capacity allows for operations like these to target offenders who are not obeying the law and hold them accountable to serve their sentences," officials said.

