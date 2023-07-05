Shasta Sheriffs responding to active shooter on Mineral School Road

Multiple law enforcement authorities are responding to an active shooter at Mineral School Road, according to scanner traffic. There are possible hostages being held at the residence, according to scanner traffic.

Vehicles involved include a tan SUV with a broken window and a gold sedan.

Scanner traffic said a man was in the road pointing a rifle at passers-by.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

2 p.m. Wednesday, July 5

A man is forcing people into a vehicle, at Oak Run and Mineral School Road, according to police. The suspect appeared "agitated," according to police. The suspect is a white male wearing a black shirt with brown hair and "appears to have some training" according to police.Police are requesting "armored backup."

A Record Searchlight reporter is heading to the scene.

