Shasta Supervisor Crye elected board chair. CEO's pay raise, severance, draw questions

Facing a recall in March, District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye was elected chairman of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors.

It won’t be the first time a Shasta County supervisor who is facing a recall has ascended to the chair — and in doing so, supervisors bucked tradition to put him there.

Also Tuesday, supervisors approved a 5% raise for County Executive Officer David Rickert, who’s only been on the job six months, and it’s a pay hike that includes an 18-month, $407,286 severance package.

When Rickert was hired in May, he agreed to a 26-week severance package.

Rickert's severance is nearly three-quarters higher than the one-year, $240,096 buyout in former CEO Matt Pontes’ contract when he was hired in January 2020.

When Rickert was hired in May, he agreed to a 26-week severance package.

Rickert’s raise and generous severance sparked questions from two supervisors and some members of the public who spoke on the matter.

“I have no problem with the contract or amount of pay or step increase,” county resident Dawn Duckett told supervisors. “I do think a year-and-a-half severance is a bit robust. Other than that, I’m happy with the performance that I have seen.”

"First of all, I don't understand the necessity of redoing the CEO's contract right now," county resident Steve Kohn said. "I think we should wait some more months to see how he performs."

It was Crye who requested the hefty pay raise be placed on the agenda and board chair Patrick Jones, who represents District 4, agreed to do it.

Crye said in the six months Rickert has been the top administrator he’s done a stellar job and he wants to reward him because he doesn’t want him to get “poached” by another county.

Shasta County Executive Officer David Rickert

“That’s why it’s extremely important that we protect the top county person we have,” Crye said.

There has been no indication that Rickert is looking for another job.

Supervisors Tim Garman and Mary Rickert wondered about the rush to redo Rickert’s contract. Supervisors approved a three-year contract in May that paid David Rickert an annual salary of $258,600 through May 2026 and expected to review his job performance in May 2024.

“It just concerns me why the timing is so crucial right now,” said Mary Rickert, who is not related to David Rickert.

However, Mary Rickert was among the four supervisors who voted for the raise and severance package.

The new three-year contract pays Rickert $271,524 through December 2026.

“I can’t support an 18-month severance package. No way can I put the county in that much risk,” said Garman, who said Rickert is doing a great job. “I know it offers stability for you and the department, but it’s just more than I can stand.”

Garman did not vote for the pay increase.

Supervisors Jones and Chris Kelstrom did not comment before voting for the raise and severance package.

Ironically, Rickert wasn’t the supervisors’ first choice for CEO after Pontes resigned in June.

A majority of supervisors in March voted to extend an employment offer to Chriss Street, former Orange County treasurer-tax collector who at the time of the job offer was vice president of New California State, a movement that wants to split from California.

The board never said what the vote was to extend Street the job offer. But Rickert voiced concerns publicly about Street becoming CEO.

Supervisors ended up having second thoughts about Street and rescinded the offer in early April, opening the door to hire David Rickert in late May.

As expected, Crye takes the chair

It won’t happen until the first meeting in January, but a divided board elected Crye as chair for 2024.

Kelstrom was elected vice-chair.

The board voted 3-2, with Garman and Mary Rickert voting no. As vice chair this year, Garman was in line to become chair.

District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye at the Tuesday, April 25, 2023, board meeting.

It’s the second time in two years that a supervisor facing a recall was elected chair.

In January 2022, the board voted 3-2 to seat then-District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty as chair, passing over then-District 5 Supervisor Les Baugh, who as vice chair was in line to become chairman.

Moty was recalled less than a month later and Baugh became the chair after Moty’s ouster.

The decision to recall Crye will be on the March 5, 2024, ballot.

Crye did not mention the recall Tuesday, only saying that he will work to get the things done that he sees as important to Shasta County.

County resident Duckett told the supervisors that she hopes a new chair will allow the board to reset and leave behind the chaos, rancor and in-fighting that has plagued many supervisors’ meetings in 2023.

Duckett also made a plea to those who attend the meetings: “Leave the Facebook, Twitter and Tick Tock battles outside of this room."

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Supervisor Crye was elected Shasta board chair. CEO raise questioned.