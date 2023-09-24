Shasta SWAT team called after shots fired at Bridge Bay Marina

A 62-year-old man was arrested after gun shots were reported at Bridge Bay Marina.

Shasta County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the marina on Lake Shasta at 9:09 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, after receiving a 911 call and hearing gun shots.

The call was traced to a houseboat docked at the marina, where responding deputies were not able to contact anyone inside. The suspect, 62-year-old Christopher Krzywicki, had prior contact with law enforcement, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

Members from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called to assist, due to the nature of the call.

Sheriff's deputies said negotiators contacted Krzywicki numerous times by phone, but he indicated he was armed and refused to leave the houseboat.

After SWAT team members used unidentified "specialized tactics," Krzywicki exited the vessel and was arrested.

After being transported to a local hospital by medical personnel to be evaluated, Krzywicki was bookedinto the Shasta County Jail on charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest, the sheriff's office said.

On Sunday morning, Krzywicki was being held on $50,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta SWAT team called to Bridge Bay Marina after shots fired