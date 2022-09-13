SHATTERPROOF ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT TO LEAD EFFORTS TO TRANSFORM THE WAY ADDICTION TREATMENT IS ACCESSED AND DELIVERED IN THE U.S.

Dr. Lisa Kugler to Expand National Addiction Treatment Platform

Shatterproof is pleased to name Dr. Lisa Kugler as Senior Vice President for the ATLAS® (Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment and Standards) platform. In this role, Dr. Kugler will oversee all aspects of the one-of-a-kind ATLAS tool for expansion and optimal adoption. ATLAS is a free, confidential and not-for-profit website to help people search for and compare treatment facilities based on quality. The platform was developed with a vision to help families and individuals needing treatment today and strengthen the quality of the addiction treatment field as a whole, thereby helping millions of individuals for generations.

In this role, Dr. Kugler will oversee the platform's executive, strategic and operational expansion to an increasing number of states and payer partners. ATLAS, which was launched by Shatterproof in July 2020, is currently available in 10 states — Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia – representing 28% of the population in the U.S. In 2023, ATLAS will expand to four additional states, including California, then representing 45% of the population in the U.S. Dr. Kugler will identify strategic national and state-based relationships to advance the reputation of ATLAS as a thought leader in evidence-based addiction treatment and quality measurement. She will also lead implementation for states and payers that adopt and meaningfully promote ATLAS. Her primary goal will be to ensure that individuals and families can locate addiction treatment facilities that provide high-quality, evidence-based care.

“Dr. Lisa Kugler has a history of building high-growth teams and implementing multistate programs with a strong focus on data-driven results,” said Gary Mendell, CEO, and founder of Shatterproof. “Her extensive healthcare background, combined with her passion for changing the landscape of behavioral health services to support individuals, families and communities, will help Shatterproof continue to accomplish our goal to create systemic change in our healthcare system with regards to access and treatment for substance use disorder.”

Prior to joining Shatterproof, Dr. Kugler led Beacon Care Services, the direct care provider owned by Elevance/Beacon Health Options serving individuals in 24 states. When she joined Beacon Care Services, there were two employees; it grew to 70 employees with multiple lines of business under her leadership.

With more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Kugler has had a variety of experiences that have provided her with a deep understanding of the multiple facets of behavioral health care. At Elevance, Dr. Kugler led the development and implementation of several peer support programs and a curriculum to increase awareness and understanding of adolescents and transition-age youth for certified peer specialists. As the CEO of the Maryland Division of Beacon Health Options, she worked with the state, counties and providers to manage the behavioral health benefit for residents of Maryland. Prior to joining Beacon Health Options, Dr. Kugler led the Center for Treatment of Addictive Disorders at the Pittsburgh Veterans Administration. She has been involved in research endeavors focused on repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) and the impact of methadone maintenance therapy on executive functioning. Dr. Kugler has provided direct care services to adults, veterans, people with criminal backgrounds, adolescents and children. She has also presented locally, regionally, nationally and internationally on substance use, motivational interviewing, peer support, recovery and resiliency.

Dr. Kugler has her Psy.D. from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She resides in Pittsburgh, PA, with her three children and husband, where she volunteers with the Red Cross in Western Pennsylvania.

About Shatterproof: Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the U.S. Shatterproof harnesses the models of business, the rigor of science and the power of a national movement to create change and save lives through three pillars of work: revolutionizing the addiction treatment system, breaking down addiction-related stigmas and supporting and empowering our communities. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit www.Shatterproof.org.

