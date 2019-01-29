Shave £150 off the Philips Series 9000 electric shaver with this deal

Twitter More

You might think you are getting a close shave, but you haven't tried the Philips Series 9000 wet and dry electric shaver with precision trimmer. We're not saying it'll be the closest shave you've experienced, but if you've used Philips shavers before, then we bet you'll notice the improvement.

The Series 9000 electric shaver uses V-Track Pro precision blades that cut 30% closer in less strokes compared to its Philips predecessor. So if you have been a loyal follower of Philips shavers, you should feel the improvement on your face.

The Series 9000 ContourDetect heads follow every contour of your face and neck giving you a comfortable shave that shouldn't damage your precious skin. This shaver also uses Aquatec technology, meaning its 100% waterproof — so you choose whether you shave wet or dry. It's entirely up to you! Read more...

