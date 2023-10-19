What’s the best way to shave your bikini area? Dermatologists share do’s and don’ts

Maybe you've already mastered the art of shaving other parts of your body, like your legs or armpits. But shaving your bikini area can still be a challenge.

The hair in your bikini area tends to be more coarse and curly than hair on other parts of your body, Dr. Emily Newsom, a board-certified dermatologist at UCLA Health, tells TODAY.com. "So it's more prone to ingrown hairs," she explains.

And it's not just about the hair — the skin in the bikini area also tends to be more sensitive than on other parts of the body, Newsom says. So even if you're a pro at shaving the hair on your legs, you may still be left with razor bumps, redness, ingrown hairs or other irritation after shaving your bikini area.

With a little extra care and attention to this part of your body, you can get the trim you're after without the redness, ingrown hairs or razor bumps.

Should you trim the area first?

Before shaving your bikini area, there are a few important steps you should take to prepare the area.

First, take the time to trim down any excess hair before shaving, Dr. Shari Lipner, associate professor of clinical dermatology at the Weill Cornell Medical Center, tells TODAY.com.

Once you've trimmed the hair, you can wet the hair with lukewarm water, which will help soften it before you shave, Lipner says. Rinsing the area first will also clean away dead skin cells and dirt that might clog your razor and cause cuts when you're shaving, she adds.

Which products should you use to shave your bikini area?

When you're shaving your bikini area, remember that the skin here is more sensitive than the skin on your legs or armpits. That means you should opt for shaving products that are fragrance-free and gentle when you're shaving your bikini area, the experts say.

When working in this sensitive area, Lipner recommends looking for products that contain soothing ingredients, like aloe. Newsom also suggested looking for oatmeal in shaving products, an ingredient that can be especially soothing on irritated or sensitive skin.

How do you avoid pulling the skin while shaving?

It's tempting to pull your skin while trying to get a closer shave. But doing so can cause skin irritation, Lipner says. Instead, you should try to position yourself in a way that allows you to comfortably shave the bikini area without having to tug on your skin.

Specifically, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends standing while you groom the bikini area. Standing up actually makes it easier to see what you're doing than if you were lying down, the AAD says.

How to perfect your bikini shaving technique:

No matter what part of your body you're shaving, it's important to follow the same basic guidelines to prevent irritating your skin or cutting yourself.

And with an area that's as sensitive as the bikini line, it's especially crucial to go slow and pay attention to your technique.

Shave with the grain, meaning in the direction hair grows. "You might be able to get away with going against the grain on the legs," Newsom says, "but on the bikini area you should go with the grain because it's a little gentler."

Rinse your razor to remove hair after every stroke.

Give shaving in this area your full attention, the AAD says.

Doing these simple things will help prevent injuries and irritation.

What should you do after shaving?

After shaving the bikini area, take time to apply a gentle, fragrance-free moisturizing product. In addition to keeping the area moisturized, this will help reduce the chances for irritation, the AAD says.

If your skin is feeling sensitive or you're prone to razor bumps, Newsom says you can apply an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream on the area to calm it down.

How often should you replace your razor?

It's important to replace your razor regularly. Doing so can help reduce the chances for bumps, cuts, redness and other skin issues.

"You'll know pretty quickly if it's time to throw out the razor," Lipner said, because you'll start to notice an increase in redness and irritation after shaving. "But instead of waiting for that to happen, it's better to just get a new one every five to seven shaves," she said.

It might be helpful to keep track of when you use your razors so that you know when it's time to get new ones. "It may even be worth making a little note in the notepad on your phone to record that," Lipner suggested.

Newsom also suggested investing in a bikini trimmer. These devices are small and designed specifically to be used in the sensitive bikini area, she says.

And, for a more permanent solution, the experts say it may be worth looking into laser hair removal. That may be a more attractive option for people who get post-shave bumps or redness frequently — despite using these tips — or who are simply sick of shaving.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com