Shaver Lake fresh snow draws families and fans during the weekend
Families headed up to the mountains this weekend to enjoy the snow. Some ski resort businesses say Saturday was one of their biggest days of the year.
Skiing or snowboarding this season? Don't leave home without a pair of Wildhorn Rocas.
The last time Kentucky lost three home games in a row was Pat Riley's senior year.
More like Wasted Management.
Also on mega-markdown: a popular cordless vac for more than $170 off, Serta cooling pillows for just $10 a pop and so much more.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the last few days in tech. This week, social network Bluesky opened for anyone to join -- which feels appropriate here in NYC, given the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures we've been enjoying. For those more inclined to while away the days indoors -- and contemplating a Vision Pro purchase -- Brian published his review.
Bayer Leverkusen beat a very good Bayern Munich 3-0 on Saturday, and now sits atop the Bundesliga by five points.
From food, to beverages, to fast food, here are some ways for investors to play into the big game.
This week's Morning After: ↩️📱↪️, 🍎🥽, 🎙️👨🏼🦲.
Apple has reached a possible settlement with Rivos, the Mountain View startup it accused in 2022 of poaching its employees and stealing its trade secrets.
Lack of direction from Congress on the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 could complicate filing season for millions of taxpayers.
Ford reported strong earnings and an upbeat 2024 profit outlook earlier this week. But it's the details of its new EV strategy shift that have investors most excited.
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
This #1 bestselling 'old school' layer is keeping 40,000+ fans comfy.
We rounded up the best President's Day deals on women’s and men’s clothing and travel and outdoor gear.
From Apple AirPods to iPads to Legos, these are the sales you don't want to miss.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
"I haven't really played with my face, yet," the actress and director says.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony Friday.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
The Chiefs and the 49ers face off for Super Bowl 58 this weekend — are you ready to watch?