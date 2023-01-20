Shavertown man sentenced for fourth DUI conviction

Jan. 20—WILKES-BARRE — Attending counseling and a four month in-patient therapy program to remain sober for more than a year was not enough to keep a Shavertown man out of prison.

Francis Caputo, 60, of Hilltop Drive, was before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Friday to be sentenced for his fourth drunken driving offense within 10 years.

Caputo said he has made tremendous strides in remaining sober for more than one year by attending counseling and checking himself into a four-month hospital stay. He also emphasised his years of volunteer work with non-profit organizations throughout the region.

Caputo was attempting to be sentenced to house arrest but Lupas felt otherwise.

Lupas noted Caputo had previous opportunities "to correct his issues" and probation with house arrest would diminish the offenses.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman said Caputo was in court for his fourth DUI conviction within 10 years.

"With all do respect, we are here because he is a serial repeat DUI offender," Coleman said in seeking a prison sentence.

Lupas agreed, sentencing Caputo to one-to-years in state prison on charges of drunken driving, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and driving with a suspended license. He was also fined $1,000.

Caputo pled guilty to the charges Oct. 4.

Court records list Caputo's fourth DUI conviction that occurred on Nov. 8, 2021:

Butler Township police and state police at Hazleton investigated a hit-and-run crash on state Route 309 in Butler Township. A witness followed the fleeing vehicle, a Toyota SUV, driven by Caputo, that reached speeds of 80 mph as it fled into oncoming traffic striking another vehicle head-on on Airport Beltway in Hazle Township.

Caputo had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and refused to submit to a blood test. A search warrant was needed to obtain Caputo's blood, which had an alcohol level of .3 percent, court records say.

An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent.

Caputo's prior DUI convictions occurred in Kingston Township on Nov. 2, 2019, Exeter Township on Nov. 7, 2013 and Exeter Borough on Jan. 17, 2013, court records say.