FBI investigating shooting of man who ‘illegally gained access’ to Shaw Air Force Base

The FBI’s Columbia office says it’s investigating a Friday shooting after an airman at Shaw Air Force Base shot a man who “illegally gained access” to the base.

The airman, who is assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron, shot the man at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Shaw Air Force Base said in a statement Friday.

“Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, said in the Friday statement posted on the Shaw Air Force Base’s website.

The name of the wounded man was not released in statement provided by the base or FBI, nor did the statements say whether the person will face charges.

The FBI Columbia office said Saturday the man “gained access” to the base with a prohibited weapon.

The Air Force base said Friday the man was transported to a nearby medical facility to get treatment. The FBI said the man remains in a Columbia-area hospital with injuries, but he is expected to recover and there were no other injuries.

“There is no indication that this isolated incident is related to terrorism or any other violent extremism, and there is no threat to the general public,” according to the FBI Columbia office, which is investigating the shooting with support from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

“As the investigation remains active, additional details cannot be provided at this time,” the FBI said.

Shaw Air Force Base, home to 8,200 active duty military members and 1,200 civilian employees, is in Sumter.