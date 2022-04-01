Shaw was 'person of interest' same day girlfriend's body was found

Apr. 1—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Detective James P. Noone testified Thursday that Anthony Dion Shaw became the primary suspect the same day Cindy Lou Ashton's body was found inside her Wilkes-Barre Township residence May 2, 2018.

As more evidence and interviews were gathered within the first 24 hours, Noone named Shaw a "person of interest" in Ashton's homicide.

Noone and state police Trooper Brian V. Noll testified at a suppression hearing before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

The suppression hearing was ordered by the state Superior Court in April 2021, based on an appeal prosecutors filed when Vough prohibited evidence allegedly found in Shaw's apartment and vehicle in East Orange, N.J., from being introduced at trial. Vough ruled in August 2019 that East Orange police entered Shaw's apartment without a search warrant while conducting a welfare check on Shaw.

Shaw was found with self-inflicted slash wounds in his bedroom.

While East Orange police were inside Shaw's apartment, they allegedly discovered three bloody knives and a notebook containing a reported confession and an apology to Ashton's family.

During Thursday's hearing, Noone said Ashton's uncle, Tracy McCoy, reported he received a text message from Shaw indicating Shaw would be visiting Ashton to discuss their on-again, off-again relationship.

Shaw arrived at Ashton's residence, a four unit apartment building on Nicholson Street, on May 1, 2018, where he went with McCoy to a fitness center.

McCoy's wife was inside Ashton's residence when Shaw "walked in through the front door" during the early evening hours of May 1, 2018, and went into the bathroom. While Shaw remained in the bathroom, Ashton's friend left, Noone said.

Noone said there were no signs anyone forced their way inside Ashton's residence, and Shaw's vehicle was seen several times by McCoy parked in front of the Nicholson Street apartment building until just before 8 a.m. May 2, 2018.

"The person of interest would be Anthony Shaw. He was the last person seen with her," Noone said.

Noone said the investigation continued to gather anything and everything about Shaw, including the location of his residence and the whereabouts of his vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Sable.

Noone said the investigation was "all hands on deck," and were preparing to contact authorities in East Orange to request a surveillance team be placed on Shaw and the Mercury.

While investigators here in Luzerne County were preparing to travel to New Jersey, East Orange police were asked to conduct a welfare check on Shaw as he failed to report to work on May 3, 2018. When an East Orange police officer entered his apartment, Shaw was found with self inflicted stab wounds, including the discovery of the notebook and bloody knives.

Noone said investigators had sufficient probable cause to apply for search warrants for Shaw's apartment and vehicle, which he said would have been performed May 3 or May 4, 2018, ultimately leading to the discovery of the notebook and knives.

While Noone testified about the investigation, Noll presented his findings of an independent investigation into Ashton's homicide.

Noll said he was requested by the district attorney's office to conduct an independent investigation to determine if his findings would have named Shaw a suspect in Ashton's death.

Noll said he was not assisted nor did he ask investigators for any assistance or guidance.

Noll said his independent investigation led to Shaw.

Shaw's attorney, David V. Lampman II, has argued alleged evidence found in Shaw's apartment was seized without a search warrant.

First Assistant District Attorney Tony Ross has joined the prosecution team consisting of assistant district attorneys Brian Coleman, Daniel Marsh and Gerry Scott.

Vough said he will schedule a second day to continue the suppression hearing at a later date.