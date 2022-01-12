Shawangunk man charged with murder after fatal shooting on Vinegar Hill Road

A Shawangunk man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting that took place in the town on Tuesday.

State police said Wednesday that Walter Post Jr. had been arrested after allegedly killing someone outside of a home on Vinegar Hill Road.

Police said they responded to the property around 5 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shooting, and the victim was found dead outside the home.

Post, 26, was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned in Ellenville Village Court on a felony charge of second-degree murder. He is being held at the Ulster County Jail and is due back in court on Friday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released. Trooper Steven Nevel, a state police spokesman for Troop F, said the victim's identity has not been released yet because family needs to be notified.

