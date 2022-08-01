Shawano man, 57, jailed on homicide charge in killing of a woman who was found dead in Wescott before dawn on June 25

SHAWANO - A Shawano man has been jailed in lieu of $1 million bail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the June strangulation of a 59-year-old woman.

Michael Eugene Ingold, 57, is charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a town of Wescott home before dawn on June 25, said Shawano County Chief Deputy George Lenzner. Sheriff's officials are not releasing the woman's name.

Ingold is being held in the Shawano County Jail. He is due back in court on Aug. 12.

Authorities said the killing was a domestic incident, but have not shared details of the killing, except to say that a coroner said the woman died from strangulation.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Shawano man jailed in strangling death of a woman in town of Wescott