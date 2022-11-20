Shawano officer fatally shoots person holding shotgun, police department says

A Shawano police officer on Saturday fatally shot a person holding a shotgun, the police chief said in a statement.

Police responded about 5 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street in the city of Shawano for a report of a disturbance, Chief Bradley Rabideau said in a news release.

Officers were directed to the basement, where they saw "an individual with their hands in the air and another individual holding a shotgun," the release said.

Then, an officer shot the person holding the shotgun, according to the release.

Officers then tried to save the person's life, but the person died at the hospital.

It was not clear what led to the shooting, or the circumstances that prompted police to respond to the home. Police also did not provide the genders and ages of the person who died, the person whose arms were raised in the air or the officer.

No officers were injured, according to the release, and the officer who shot the armed person has been placed on an administrative assignment.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

