Shawano woman, 34, sentenced to prison for helping 'get rid of' body of Green Bay woman who died from heroin overdose

GREEN BAY – A second person was sentenced to prison Monday for her role in covering up the death of a Green Bay woman who died in 2020 after overdosing on heroin.

Kayla M. Childs was one of four people charged in connection with the overdose death of Stephanie R. Greenspon, 24.

Childs, 34, of Shawano, was sentenced by federal judge William Griesbach to spend 30 months in prison and three years on probation.

Childs is one of four people who were charged in Greenspon's death. Federal prosecutors said Childs helped move Greenspon's body and a car containing her corpse to a forested area of the Menominee Reservation after Greenspon fatally overdosed on drugs provided by Timothy M. Snider Jr., 30.

Snider is due to be sentenced in November for the federal crime of distribution of a controlled substance and use of a communications device to facilitate the transaction.

Emerson "Kelo" Reed, 36, and the late Keith D. Wilber Jr., 27, were charged with arson for burning the car and Greenspon's body. Reed is serving a 10-year sentence; Wilber died in state prison in 2021.

A logger discovered a burned out Hyundai Tiburon in August 2020 in a remote, forested area on the Menominee Reservation, according to a probable cause statement filed in May 2021 by Brian D'Arcy, an FBI special agent investigating Greenspon's death. The car was registered to a Green Bay man.

The burned car contained bone fragments and other human remains that authorities later identified as Greenspon's.

The probable cause statement said the victim, later identified as Greenspon, last communicated with another person early in August 2020. In Facebook messages, authorities said, Greenspon had agreed to buy a "point," or one-10th of a gram of heroin, during a conversation "with a Facebook account associated with Snider."

The statement said that Greenspon had used the heroin she had purchased and "was dead by evening."

Later, the statement said Snider had asked Reed to "get rid of" the car and the body; Reed told investigators he asked Wilber for help because Wilber owed him a favor.

Reed later said he yelled at Snider for not having Narcan or another anti-overdose medication, but still agreed to dispose of Greenspon's body, which remained in the Hyundai.

The court document says that a monitoring bracelet Snider wore because he faced a pending drug charge in Brown County Circuit Court showed that he had driven to the Menominee Reservation on Aug. 4, 2020.

Later, the statement says, Reed drove Snider away from the reservation because he knew Snider was wearing a monitoring bracelet.

Childs also faces a series of felony drug charges in Shawano County and is scheduled for an initial court appearance in that unrelated case in September.

