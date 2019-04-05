Shawn Johnson and Andrew East announce pregnancy after miscarriage in emotional video

The former Olympic gymnast and NFL long snapper suffered a miscarriage in 2017.

Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East have revealed on social media that they are expecting their first baby.

"We cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

The 27-year-old directed her followers to a Youtube video that she and her husband put together. The clip starts off with the date the couple found out they were expecting, Feb. 17, and East holding a positive pregnancy test.

"We're pregnant!" Johnson said. "I'm pregnant, I don't know how you say that – is it 'we' or 'I'?"

The announcement comes more than year after the couple shared in a heartbreaking blog post that they had a miscarriage.

"We went through something rather traumatic," East says in the video which then goes on to show clips of Johnson curled up on the bathroom floor. "Shawn did, specifically, and so this baby ... has been a long time coming, and we couldn't be more excited."



