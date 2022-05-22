Shawn Vestal: The case of the body-cam smear tests limits of police oversight system

Shawn Vestal, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
May 22—Do you recall the body-cam smear against Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson, which made its way from the police department to Fox News last fall?

The video showed little but a cop complaining that Wilkerson had not been "enthused" to help him, but all the rhetorical flocking around it spun up a tale tailor-made for right-wing media: A dastardly African-American politician refusing to help the cops solve a murder.

Wilkerson complained to the ombudsman's office, suspicious that the video had been improperly leaked. The department's internal-affairs wing investigated, and concluded they had exhausted all leads without finding anything amiss.

The ombudsman's office pushed Chief Craig Meidl to do a more thorough job (and complained that the head of IA had improperly interfered with the process), and he refused. The ombudsman's office then declined to certify the investigation as "objective."

And now the limits of our oversight system will be truly tested for the first time.

From the start of Spokane's attempts to create true oversight of the police department and citizen complaints, the independence of the ombudsman has repeatedly been sold out to the police officers union. Two administrations in a row have ignored the city charter — which calls for independent investigative authority — and agreed to place astonishing limits on that independence through the Police Guild's contract.

As it now stands, the ombudsman cannot conduct an investigation at all, until the IA process has played out and other administrative hurdles are cleared.

It's never happened. Not once.

But it may now. The five-member commission that oversees the ombudsman will consider whether to vote for an independent investigation into the question of who in the department alerted Chud Wendle, the politically pugilistic anti-homeless campaigner and former Cathy McMorris Rodgers staffer, about the video while the case was still open.

Members of the commission, at their April meeting, were clearly facing unprecedented territory, and wanted to consider the question further before making a decision at a future meeting. Ombudsman Bart Logue told them that such an investigation would be hamstrung by the limits placed on his office, which cannot compel any officer to testify and cannot express any opinions whatsoever in writing a report.

These very limits would be a reason to do the investigation — to display just how far our system stands from true independence and perhaps goad our leaders into pushing for something better.

The Wilkerson video isn't the most serious matter in the world. Leaks happen all the time, and I've been on the receiving end of more than a few. But leakers usually have a motive, and the motive here was to cook up a smear that went further than the ingredients warranted.

In past cases, the department has treated leaks like very grave matters indeed. In the case of Daniel Lesser — the officer who lifted his police dog into the car to attack a surrendering suspect while threatening repeatedly to kill him — there was a leak of the video before the case was resolved.

At the time, Meidl showed deep concerns about that leak, and the belief that the leak came from Logue — which he flatly denies — was used as an excuse to refuse to cooperate with the ombudsman's office and to put further shackles on its independence.

This leak, though, has not seemed to bother the chief quite so much.

Logue noted this inconsistency at the April commission meeting.

"There's been lots of leak investigations since I've been in this position," he said. "I'm a little bit biased against folks not wanting to do a leak investigation as I feel I've been accused numerous times in regard to this."

Deputy Ombudsman Luvimae Omana, who handled the case, noted that the police canon of ethics prohibit discussing the details of open cases. Wendle's first records request came when the case was still open; his second came right after it was closed, she said.

There isn't any question that someone in the department teed it up for Wendle. As he wrote last year in an email in response to questions, "we were made aware of a murder investigation where a council member obstructed with the investigation process."

He said he heard this from "multiple sources" back when he and other property owners were on their "education journey of exploring the complex homeless ecosystem as we felt that we were headed down a path that was leading to the current state of Seattle and Portland."

He requested the video, he said, "which we felt would paint a picture of the council person's agenda as it related to law enforcement policy."

The real picture is different from the painted one. What Wilkerson did was ask for a warrant before she released security camera video from the group home she owns in Browne's Addition. Horrors. Several people live in the home, and she wanted to be cautious about their rights, she said. The warrant was obtained, the video released.

As a political smear, it was lame, incompetent stuff. You can't hear anything Wilkerson says, and the police do not tell her it's a murder case until the end of the interaction. One of her employees then praises the police department to the high heavens.

After they've left, one officer tells the other that Wilkerson "wasn't too enthused" to help. The other says, "She's a piece of work."

Wilkerson denies saying she wasn't enthused or anything like it.

Wendle said he didn't do it, but the video made its way to Jason Rantz's right-wing radio show, where it was quickly served up as a tasty tale of an anti-cop defunder. Rantz went on Fox News to peddle it immediately thereafter.

It was a nothingburger and it died quickly, as it deserved to do. Still, it would be very interesting to know who in the department helped frame it up.

More importantly, it will be vital to learn just how independent our ombudsman's system can, and cannot, be.

