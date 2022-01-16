Shawnee area business briefs

Sietsema promoted to Vision Bank loan officer

Jennifer Sietsema

Steve Bagwell, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, announces the promotion of Jennifer Sietsema to Vice President, Loan Officer.

Sietsema is a graduate of Shawnee High School. She has worked at Vision Bank since March 2011. She has been a member of the Tecumseh Rotary Club for the past 18 years, serving as the first female president and currently serves as Treasurer. She is an advisory board member of the Shawnee Big Brother Big Sisters organization and is a member of the Seminole County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

Sietsema and her husband Clayton Sietsema are the parents of Casandra Stapp. She is a member of the Seminole Free Will Baptist Church. Her hobbies include farming, camping, ATV riding and antiquing.

***

First United Bank welcomes new community loan officer

SHAWNEE, OK — First United Bank in Shawnee is excited to welcome Austin Moyer to the team as a new Community Loan Officer.

Austin Moyer has joined First United Bank in Shawnee.

Prior to joining First United, Austin worked his way up in the banking industry with experience as a teller, branch manager, loan officer, and business development.

Paul Bass, president of First United in Shawnee said, “Austin’s outgoing personality and willingness to give back to the community is what makes him a great fit to join our team in inspiring and empowering Shawnee to Spend Life Wisely.”

Austin and his wife, Sarah, have three children. Outside of work he enjoys coaching his children’s little league sports and hunting.

Austin shared, “I am excited to join this First United Bank team and serve the Shawnee community. I look forward to jumping right in with upcoming events and participating in financial literacy opportunities with our local schools.”

You can contact Austin by emailing austin.moyer@firstunitedbank.com or stop by the First United Bank location at 2675 N Harrison St. in Shawnee.

***

Bluepeak names Beutler to Oklahoma region

Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announces the appointment of Randy Beutler as the company’s Government Affairs Associate for the Oklahoma region.

Beutler, who recently retired as president of Southwest Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) and is a former state legislator, will play an integral role in Bluepeak’s several-hundred-million-dollar expansion to bring its state-of-the-art, fiber-to-the-home network to the state of Oklahoma including areas of Enid, Perry, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Clinton, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Weatherford and Elk City with additional approvals in process in Lawton, Shawnee, Muskogee, Choctaw and Harrah.

In his new role, Beutler will be responsible for matters relating to Bluepeak’s expansion markets. Beutler is a life-long resident of Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Shawnee area business briefs