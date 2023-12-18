Shawnee commissioners to vote on 'no sit, no lie' ordinance to keep people off sidewalks
Shawnee commissioners to vote on 'no sit, no lie' ordinance to keep people off sidewalks
Shawnee commissioners to vote on 'no sit, no lie' ordinance to keep people off sidewalks
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
Also on deck: Barbie on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off, and so much more.
Author Lynnette Khalfani-Cox faced financial setbacks and found that a healthy mindset was key to overcoming them.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
Score the comfy lounge pants over 33,000 Amazon reviewers love.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on the charge in question has the potential to invalidate hundreds of Jan. 6 obstruction charges — including Donald Trump’s.
Considering a high-yield savings account vs. investing? Using both can help you to find a good balance in your financial plan. Here's what you need to know.
Apple will pay $25 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of misleading customers over Family Sharing.
Interested in earning a degree in education but worried about funding? With TEACH Grants, students can receive up to $4,000 annually to pay for college. Here's what you need to know.
Week 15 marks the start of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues. Every lineup decision counts. Dalton Del Don delivers his key roster picks for every game.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
Proof of insurance is simple to get but vitally important to have anytime you’re driving.
“Past a certain point, life becomes too short to live in the dark all the time,” he says.
The NCUA regulates and insures 98% of credit unions in the United States. That includes all of the federally-chartered credit unions and the vast majority of state-chartered credit unions.
Temps are dropping ... almost as low as the price on these genius rechargeable gizmos. They make great stocking warmers, too!
With injuries and/or suspensions impacting NBA teams, here are five players worth grabbing off the waiver wire to give your fantasy roster a lift.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!