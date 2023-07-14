Shawnee County commissioner to suggest using $6 million in reserves for community issues

It's time to reinvest in the community, Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook said Thursday.

Cook will request the county use $6 million from its more than $32 million in reserves to address problems regarding mental health, homelessness and drugs and alcohol, he said at the commission's morning meeting.

Cook will make that request as part of the county's cycle of crafting its 2024 budget, he said during administrative comments near the meeting's end. That budget process is currently in progress.

The county's unrestricted general fund balance as of Dec. 31 was $32,325,045, said Amanda Monhollon, its public information officer.

How does Cook hope to involve others?

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook hopes to pull $6 million from the Shawnee County unrestricted general fund balance to address homeless problems, drug and alcohol counseling and mental health.

Commissioner Aaron Mays was absent from Thursday's meeting, where Commissioner Bill Riphahn was on hand to hear Cook's remarks.

Cook said he will seek to form a coalition of community partners, which would also involve Topeka's city government, including its police department and municipal court; the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office, Sheriff's Office and Department of Corrections; and Valeo Behavioral Health Care.

Commissioner Kevin Cook to ask city to join partnership

Cook said he would ask Topeka's city government to look into its budget to see if it would be able to form a partnership with the county to address the matters involved.

Last month, Topeka's mayor and city council pondered over what to do in regard to Topeka's homeless problem.

The concept of setting aside $1 million as part of next year's city budget to help create a "low barrier" homeless shelter was among ideas floated by Freddy Mawyin, the city's chief financial officer.

Topeka city manager's firing 'not a crisis,' deputy mayor says

Cook: 'I think it's time for us to make bold actions'

If leaders choose to do nothing, the community will continue to decline, said Cook, who served as a county commissioner since January 2013.

"I see more homeless in our community. We know that it's an increasing problem," he said. "Drug and alcohol addiction has reached a critical level within our community, and I think it's time for us to make bold actions."

Topeka's city government gearing up to go through budget process

Gretchen Spiker, the city's communications director, told The Capital-Journal that the city plans in coming days to release its proposed operating budget for 2024.

Once the proposed budget is published, the mayor and council will begin discussing the budget and their priorities, Spiker said.

The first planned discussion related to the city’s proposed budget is scheduled to take place during the July 18 city council meeting.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Commissioner Kevin Cook seeks action for change regarding homelessness