Shawnee County Crime Stoppers to have annual fundraising chili feed Thursday at Lee Arena

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers will hold its annual fundraising chili feed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Lee Arena at Washburn University, said Cassidy Roberson, that organization’s president.

Tickets cost $11 online, $10 at the door and $9 at the door for anyone with a student identification card, said the group’s Facebook page.

Those who buy tickets will receive unlimited samplings of chili entries from local law enforcement agencies and Crime Stoppers board members, accompanied by a large cinnamon roll, beverages and a free entry for door prizes, that page said.

There will also be a silent auction, and those present will get to vote for their favorite chili.

To buy a ticket online, use PayPal to send $11 to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers PayPal account using the ticket link available on the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers pays out cash rewards to people who make anonymous calls to its tips line at 785-234-0007 to prove information that helps law enforcement officers solve crimes.

