Shawnee County D.A. charges Stephanie Miller, 43, in death of Lois Brown, 92

Topeka's latest homicide victim, 92-year-old Lois Minjonne Blackwell Brown, was widowed 45 years ago.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday that his office had filed criminal charges against Stephanie Lorraine Miller, 43, accused in Sunday's stabbing death of Brown.

Kagay said he had charged Miller with one count each of intentional and premeditated murder, first-degree murder in the commission of a felony and the mistreatment of an elderly person.

Miller was being held without bond early Thursday at the Shawnee County Jail, jail records said.

Topeka police responded Sunday afternoon to the area of the 2500 block of S.E. Ohio Avenue where Lois Brown, 92, had become a victim of homicide.

Lois Brown was pronounced deceased 11 minutes after initial call

Kagay said officers were called just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing at 2535 S.E. Ohio Ave., where Brown was pronounced deceased from a stab wound about 11 minutes after the initial call.

Police put up yellow crime scene tape around an outdoor area just north of Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2535 S.E. Ohio Ave. Ohio runs north and south and is located five blocks east of S.E. Adams Street.

During the subsequent investigation, Miller was arrested, Kagay said.

Brown's husband, Herbert Leroy Brown, died in 1978

Her online obituary said services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel for Brown, who was preceded in death by relatives who included her husband, Herbert L. Brown, and a son, Daniel Everett Brown.

Herbert Leroy Brown died at age 47 in 1978, cemetery records show, while Daniel Everett Brown died in 2016, according to his obituary.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Charges filed in stabbing death of Topeka woman Lois Brown, 92