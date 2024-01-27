Shawnee County hires firm to look at Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is set to begin the first phase of a project they’re calling the ‘Gage Park master plan’.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent received approval from the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners at their weekly meeting Thursday morning.

“This will set the groundwork for probably two more phases,” Laurent said. “What we’re trying to do is set the groundwork for what Gage Park is going to look like moving forward in the future.”

Last April, the Kansas Department of Revenue began taxing an additional 0.2% on Shawnee County sales, known as the Gage Park tax. The revenue will be used to fund part of this project.

Kansas jobs hiring at $18 or more per hour

Laurent says engaging the public throughout all phases to get residents’ input will be vital to the project’s success.

“Gage Park is so important to this community,” Laurent said. “I think it’s imperative we hear from as many people as possible.”

Before physical changes can be made, the park’s infrastructure must first be evaluated. Bartlett and West – a Topeka engineering firm – has been contracted to do just that. The company has until May 21st to complete their evaluation and provide it to the county.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.