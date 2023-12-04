Shawnee County property taxes are due just days before Christmas. Here's why

Annual Shawnee County property tax deadlines are fast approaching, along with the buzz of the holiday season.

The 2023 tax and delinquent tax years can now be paid online, Shawnee County treasurer Larry Mah said. Property tax statements were mailed out beginning Nov.13.

The total amount certified to the county treasurer is $334,364,433.62, Mah noted.

Property taxes in Shawnee County are approaching with the first half due Dec. 20.

Why is the first-half property tax collection deadline five days before Christmas?

The first half of 2023 property tax are due Dec. 20. To avoid interest, tax payments by mail must be postmarked on or before the due date. If not paid on time, tax payments will be due in full.

Mah said although it does come around at an inconvenient time, Dec. 20 has been the deadline for as long as he can remember.

"I think it kind of falls with the idea that you pay taxes from January to December and December is at the end of the year," Mah told The Capital-Journal. "And so, it's set by the state Legislature."

Donna Farthing, president of the Kansas County Treasurers Association, said Kansas Statute 79-2004 outlines the times counties must follow for the tax due dates.

The statute states "all real property taxes of the preceding year and accrued interest thereon which remain due and unpaid on May 11 shall accrue interest at the rate prescribed by K.S.A. 79-2968 and amendments thereto, plus five percentage points per annum from May 10 until paid, or until the real property is sold for taxes by foreclosure as provided by law."

The second half of property taxes will be due May 10.

"I don't know that there is a good time, and nobody likes paying taxes," Mah said. "I don't care whether it's in July or December. But if you look at the way the schedules are set and the way that the counties and the various governmental entities establish their budgets, then that's calculated into a tax rate and then the statements are issued and then it's time for it to be due."

How can you pay your taxes this year?

Payments can be made online through the Shawnee County website.

The Shawnee County treasurer's office said it will use a lockbox service again. There will only be one payment coupon for the first mailing of the tax statements.

