Shawnee couple looking for quilt after accidentally donating it to Goodwill

SHAWNEE, Kan. — One Shawnee couple is trying to track down a keepsake quilt that was accidentally donated to the Goodwill store in Shawnee a few months back.

They hope someone will recognize and return the custom-made item.

“Quilts are extremely personal, and they are a comfort item, an heirloom item that is passed on to children for generations,” Bridget Ashley, who made the quilt, said. “They are expensive and time-consuming to make, and it would just mean everything (to get it back).”

The custom-made quilt is embroidered with the couple’s names—Jeremy and Mandi—and their anniversary date.

Ashley hand-made the quilt a couple of years ago and says it holds plenty of sentimental value.

“I handmade this quilt for a couple as an anniversary gift a couple of years ago, and now their house is going through a remodel, and they had the quilt stored,” Ashley explained. “During that time, they were donating several bags of items to Goodwill and did not realize that the quilt had been donated.”

Jeremy and Mandi believe the quilt was misplaced and ended up in one of their donation bags.

They planned to incorporate the keepsake in a newly remodeled room and noticed it was missing.

“It just came like a ton of bricks. The owner said she was doing her hair, and this morning it just hit her, ‘Oh my gosh, I think we donated our quilt,’” Ashley said.

“She sent me a message and said ‘I didn’t want you to see this posted on Facebook before I had a chance to tell you, but the quilt has been missing, and we’ve been looking for it. We think it has been donated to Goodwill, and we have posted and asked people to search for us.’”

Ashley says Goodwill is aware of the accidental donation, and employees are checking to see if the quilt is still in inventory.

She asks that people look out for the custom item while shopping in the Kansas City area.

Bridget Ashley asks that you send her a Facebook message if you spot the quilt.

“If they could message me and pick it up, I’m willing to pay for it, a finder’s fee, just to return it to where it belongs,” Ashley said.

The family hopes to spread the word and picture of the quilt in Kansas and Missouri, as the donated items could’ve been transferred to a different store.

