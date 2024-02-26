Shawnee graduate Cooper hired as Avalon executive director

Feb. 25—ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Aaron Cooper, a 1998 Shawnee High School graduate, has been selected as executive director of Avalon Housing.

Cooper, who graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2002, begins his new role Monday, Feb. 26.

Avalon Housing provides affordable housing in Washtenaw County, Michigan, with the goal of ending homelessness. It owns and manages 29 sites in Ann Arbor, with plans to add 173 new apartments in the next few years.

Since 2021, Cooper had been president and CEO of the Inkster Housing Commission in Michigan, serving 3,000 residents in 741 apartments. He also is vice president Region IV of the Michigan chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

He previously worked with the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority and Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority.