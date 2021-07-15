Shawnee man arrested, charged with five felonies in Payne County

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·2 min read

Jul. 15—A Shawnee man was arrested and charged with five felonies, including allegedly trafficking Fentanyl.

Tristain Ladell Mckissick, 19, of Shawnee, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, attempting to elude, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle while the driver's license has been suspended.

Perkins Police Officer Jason Thompson was in his patrol unit July 4 when he alleged he observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed through Casey's. He also said the vehicle didn't have its headlights on.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Thompson attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away, reaching up to 111 mph, almost striking a passerby vehicle and ended with the vehicle colliding with an Iowa Tribe Officer.

The officers weren't injured, but there was "major" damage to the police car, the affidavit said.

Mckissick chose not to speak with officers after he was read his Miranda Rights.

"I went back to the Nissan and smelled a strong odor of marijuana. In the Nissan, there was a gun in the passenger seat pouch located on the front passenger seat, the gun ... was loaded with a bullet in the chamber," Thompson alleged in the affidavit.

The affidavit also said there were partially smoked blunts, a bag of marijuana.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in this including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Iowa Tribe Police and the Payne County Sheriff's Office.

The affidavit also alleged pills were found in the vehicle that later tested positive as Fentanyl as well as over $300.

All items were seized and placed into evidence.

A $100,000 bond was posted after it was reduced from $150,000.

He was scheduled for court Monday, but a new date on Oklahoma State Court Network has not been updated for his case.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Service set for 8 killed in wreck of Alabama girls home van

    A remembrance is set for eight young people killed when a van returning to an Alabama girls home after a week at the beach wrecked in a fiery crash during a tropical storm last month. Michael Smith, chief executive of the Christian-based Alabama Youth Homes, said it was time to honor the youths who were killed when the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van became entangled in the massive pileup on June 19 at Tropical Storm Claudette blew through the Southeast. A van driven by the ranch director, Candice Gulley, was carrying eight children ages 3 to 17 when the crash occurred about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Montgomery on Interstate 65.

  • Taiwan to get 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    Almost 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, consisting of direct purchases and a third donation from Japan, the government said, as the island ramps up inoculations, with domestic cases well under control. Taiwan had initially struggled with supply shortages, like many other parts of the world, to secure enough vaccines, and also blamed China for hindering its efforts, an assertion Beijing has denied. Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said the newly arrivals would be 550,000 doses from AstraZeneca Plc and 350,000 from Moderna Inc, both part of previously announced direct government purchases.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. On Wednesday, Judge Joel Yates

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Updated details on former Seahawk Richard Sherman’s arrest

    Additional details on the arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on burglary domestic violence.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • NYPD hunting for suspect seen on video hurling cinder block at man's head

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man's head last week.

  • 76-Year-Old Woman Incarcerated For Not Picking Up Calls While In Class Granted Compassionate Release

    The 76-year-old received a compassionate release on Tuesday, July 6.

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • 2 HPD officers ordered to pay $1M in damages to Houston man

    This stems from a controversial traffic stop in March 2017 in which a man's arrest for a traffic violation was caught on body camera video.