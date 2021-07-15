Shawnee man arrested, charged with five felonies in Payne County

Jul. 15—A Shawnee man was arrested and charged with five felonies, including allegedly trafficking Fentanyl.

Tristain Ladell Mckissick, 19, of Shawnee, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, attempting to elude, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle while the driver's license has been suspended.

Perkins Police Officer Jason Thompson was in his patrol unit July 4 when he alleged he observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed through Casey's. He also said the vehicle didn't have its headlights on.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Thompson attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away, reaching up to 111 mph, almost striking a passerby vehicle and ended with the vehicle colliding with an Iowa Tribe Officer.

The officers weren't injured, but there was "major" damage to the police car, the affidavit said.

Mckissick chose not to speak with officers after he was read his Miranda Rights.

"I went back to the Nissan and smelled a strong odor of marijuana. In the Nissan, there was a gun in the passenger seat pouch located on the front passenger seat, the gun ... was loaded with a bullet in the chamber," Thompson alleged in the affidavit.

The affidavit also said there were partially smoked blunts, a bag of marijuana.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in this including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Iowa Tribe Police and the Payne County Sheriff's Office.

The affidavit also alleged pills were found in the vehicle that later tested positive as Fentanyl as well as over $300.

All items were seized and placed into evidence.

A $100,000 bond was posted after it was reduced from $150,000.

He was scheduled for court Monday, but a new date on Oklahoma State Court Network has not been updated for his case.