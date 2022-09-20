Shawnee man charged with first-degree murder in woman’s fatal shooting: Court records

Johnson County prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a young woman whose body was found in a Shawnee apartment on Sunday evening.

Doniel L. Sublett Jr., of Shawnee, is accused of premeditated murder in the killing of Kathleen J. Dampier, 25, per a criminal complaint filed in Johnson County District Court. As of Tuesday, Sublett was being held in the Johnson County jail on a $3 million bond.

Police have said officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Flint Street shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in response to a medical emergency. As one officer was arriving, the sound of gunfire was heard coming from an apartment building and one person was seen attempting to leave. Two persons of interest were detained for questioning.

Police on Monday said they had arrested a person in connection with the case who was being held pending an arraignment.

Court records show Sublett resided on the same block where the shooting unfolded. The court record does not offer any details of the relationship between Sublett and Dampier, though prosecutors have classified the case as one of domestic violence.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Johnson County court records did not list a defense attorney representing Sublett in the murder case who could speak on his behalf.