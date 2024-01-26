Shawnee man charged with inappropriately touching teen. It’s the 2nd case against him

Johnson County prosecutors charged a Shawnee man on Thursday with a felony for aggravated indecent liberties after he allegedly touched a teenager, (14 to 16 years old) inappropriately, court records show.

Oshea Ross, 26, was arrested Thursday night in Shawnee after officers responded to a report of sexual battery near 74th and Neiman Streets.

Ross was charged with the felony just over a month after having been investigated in a previous incident in December for sexual battery, according to court records.

In a criminal complaint filed Friday, the Johnson County assistant district attorney said Ross was charged after allegedly engaging in “lewd fondling or touching” with a child who was between 14 to 16 years of age who does not consent with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender, the child or both.

The charge, aggravated indecent liberties, is a level 4 felony. Ross also faces two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery from Dec. 21, 2023, according to court records.

Ross made his first appearance in court Jan. 26 and was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1, which Ross will attend via video conference.

Ross is being held in the Johnson County Jail in Olathe on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.