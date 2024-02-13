Shawnee Mission school district names longtime administrator as its next superintendent

The Shawnee Mission school district has named its next top leader.

The school board on Monday announced that Michael Schumacher will be the district’s new superintendent, as Michelle Hubbard steps down at the end of the school year. Schumacher currently serves as associate superintendent of human resources.

He will take over as superintendent in July.

“I recognize the importance of the role that you selected me for and the trust you have shown in me, and I do not take it lightly,” Schumacher said in a statement. “I believe deeply that public education is the great equalizer in this country and the Shawnee Mission School District is a shining example of the unlimited possibilities that exist when great people work together to serve the needs of students.”

Schumacher has served in the district for the past nine years, including as the assistant director of curriculum and instruction, executive director of secondary human resources, and associate superintendent of human resources. He previously worked as a principal and assistant principal in the Piper, Turner and Blue Valley school districts, and at Bishop Miege High School. He started his career as a high school science teacher.

“Dr. Schumacher’s vision for the district is truly inspiring,” school board president Mary Sinclair said in a statement. “The clarity with which he identifies our next steps in support of our mission gives me confidence in our bright future as a district. Our community gave us important feedback about what they were seeking in a Superintendent and we found those qualities in Dr. Schumacher. We know he will lead with great integrity and we are fortunate to have him begin this work.”

Hubbard, who was named superintendent in 2021 and was recently named 2024 Kansas Superintendent of the Year, announced last month that she would retire. She is serving the remainder of her contract through June.

The school board began an internal search for its next superintendent last month.

District officials said that Hubbard and Schumacher will work together through the rest of the school year to help ease the transition to new leadership.

As Schumacher steps into the role, he said, “It will be my focus every day to work for and fight for what our students need to succeed in the classroom, and to ensure that our community has the finest public school system in the state, the region and the country.”