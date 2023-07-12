Shawnee mother who pleaded guilty in toddler’s death misses court, has warrant issued

A warrant was issued this week for a Shawnee mom who pleaded guilty last year to a fire that killed her 17-month-old-son.

Karlie Phelps, 28, was supposed to appear in court Monday for parole violations, but she never showed, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office.

In August 2022, Phelps pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child. She was sentenced to 19 years, but during sentencing the court granted her request for dispositional departure.

She was given three years probation according to a Johnson County District Attorney press release.

The fire was intentionally set by Phelps’ ex-boyfriend Nicholas Ecker, according to court records. Ecker, who was the father of the child, had also been involved in two prior incidents of alleged domestic violence in the home.

On February 13, 2022, Phelps left her home to visit a friend, leaving the toddler alone in the home, according to court records. When she returned, the house was on fire with the child still inside.

Evidence from a Ring camera Phelps used to keep watch of the toddler and other investigative findings indicated that Ecker was responsible for the crime, according to court documents.

He is currently awaiting trial for aggravated arson and first degree murder for the death of their child.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office said it will be up to a judge to determine if Phelps will be charged for the missed court date, and to determine how she spends the remainder of her sentence.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this reporting