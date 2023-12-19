Shawnee passes 'No Sit, No Lie' ordinance banning people from sleeping outdoors

The City of Shawnee approved an ordinance that will ban people from sleeping outdoors in the downtown area Monday.

Shawnee City Commissioners approved the new law in 6-to-1 vote, and the ordinance will go into effect Jan. 17. The ordinance would also prohibit "sitting, lying down, or placing items in the right-of-way between the roadway and the adjacent structure or property line," according to a city news release.

The prohibition would only apply to the downtown area, bounded by Highland Street, Seventh Street, Harrison Street and Kickapoo Street. The new law comes just one month after a law requiring a permit to feed the homeless downtown went into effect.

The ordinance would not apply to those in a medical emergency, participating or watching public events, using provided private or public seating, or in line for goods and services.

Violators can be fined up to $10, City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringher said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Shawnee approves 'No Sit, No Lie' law, bans sleeping outside downtown