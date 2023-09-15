Shawnee PD detective resigns amid BCI probe

Sep. 15—SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — A detective with the Shawnee Township Police Department has submitted his resignation following an external investigation into alleged improprieties while he was serving as a School Resource Officer in the 2021- 2022 school year.

According to Police Chief Robert Kohli, Jeremy Shellenbarger was placed on administrative leave with pay following allegations of inappropriate communications regarding social media outlets. Kohli asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look into the allegations and conduct a criminal investigation.

"I utilized BCI in this investigation to ensure to our community and our officers that this case would be conducted by an outside entity, in a transparent manner, and fair to everyone involved," Kohli said in a prepared statement. "I would like to thank BCI for their assistance in this matter, as these investigations take a lot of time and resources. I conducted an internal investigation into this matter to ensure the necessary standards of conduct expected of our officers were adhered to."

Kohli said Shellenbarger submitted his resignation during the final stages of the investigation.