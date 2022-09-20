Shawnee police identify homicide victim as 25-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kansas

Police in Shawnee have publicly identified a person found dead inside an apartment Sunday evening as 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, saying one person of interest remained in police custody on Monday in connection with her killing.

Dampier, of Kansas City, Kansas, was found shot to death just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Flint Street. Police were first called there on a report of a medical emergency, and apparent gunfire was heard by one officer upon arrival there, authorities have said.

One person was seen trying to leave the apartment building where the gunfire was heard, police said, and was taken into custody alongside another person of interest.

Police said Monday the case was being investigated as a homicide. As of Monday, one person remained held in custody pending an arraignment hearing in Johnson County District Court, according to police.