Shawnee police investigate apartment shooting that left woman, 24, dead Sunday evening

Shawnee police are investigating after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Officers were called to a “medical emergency” at 5:52 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Flint Street, according a news release from the Shawnee Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard what sounded like gunfire come from inside the apartment complex, according to the release. Then they saw a person trying to leave the scene.

Inside, police found a 24-year-old woman who had been fatally shot, officials said.

Officers said they detained two persons of interest. The investigation is ongoing with the help of Shawnee police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Shawnee police at 913-631-2150 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

No other information was immediately available.