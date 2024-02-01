Shawnee police officer arrested after allegedly setting home on fire for insurance money
Mortgage borrowers who put less than 20% down will be required to pay PMI. Here's how it works.
With mortgage rates fluctuating, here's how to prepare to refinance so you're ready to act when the time is right.
Sold exclusively at Target, this battery-powered mini marvel is part of a Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collaboration.
Snap is recalling all of its Pixy drones after four reports of its batteries overheating, according to the company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.
A group of large investors in Byju's has called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where they seek to change the leadership at Byju's days after the edtech group launched a rights issue at $25 million pre-money valuation. The consortium of investors said it has called for the EGM following "many months of continued efforts" to address the "persistent issues" at Byju's, which at the time of its last fundraise in 2022 was the most valuable edtech globally. It initially issued the request for EGM in December before the rights issue.
Paytm said Thursday that it will cease work with its associate Paytm Payments Bank and accelerate plans to partner with other banks, after India's central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting nearly all of its business activities due to supervisory concerns. The Noida-based financial services firm said it expects its loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking operations to be unaffected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) directive, as those businesses have no relation to Paytm Payments Bank. Shares of Paytm fell 20% within minutes of market opening on Thursday, hitting the circuit breaker.
Y Combinator President Garry Tan’s online rant tweet may be deleted from X, however, the effects are lingering, especially for three San Francisco supervisors who have now received threats. Aaron Peskin, Myrna Melgar and Dean Preston received threatening letters to their homes this week, as first reported by the outlet Mission Local.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.
The list of best used cars with lowest operating costs over 5 or 10 years is mostly familiar names, but a Chevy took the top spot for 5-year-old vehicles.
Learn how much down payment you need for a house. Get tips to accelerate the savings process.
Amazon's Fire TV soundbar is back on sale for $100, bringing the price down from $120. That’s a savings of $20, or 17 percent, for the well-regarded audio device.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill discusses the new eligibility rules for year-end awards and how much money they’re about to cost Joel Embiid & Tyrese Haliburton, and then Vince and Producer John try to fix the record-breaking scoring numbers with NBA rule proposals.
Learning the difference between mortgage APR and interest rate makes you a smarter mortgage shopper and can save you money.
Gasol retires as an NBA champion and with a decorated international career with Spain.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
A Microsoft manager claims OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 has security vulnerabilities that could allow users to generate violent or explicit images. The company’s legal team reportedly blocked Microsoft engineering leader Shane Jones’ attempts to alert the public about the exploit.
You may qualify for a GoFundMe tax deduction if you contributed to a charity campaign, but many fundraisers on the platform are personal. Learn more about the IRS rules.
The Kobo Libra 2 e-reader has dropped to its lowest price of the year so far, matching holiday pricing. You can snag the device for $170 from Amazon, which is $20 off.