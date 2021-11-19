Shawnee police searching for suspects in attempted armed robberies

Police are searching for four men suspected of two separate attempted armed robberies after they pistol-whipped one person and fired gunshots at another early Thursday morning in suburban Shawnee.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Findley Street around 4 a.m. after a man called police to report the encounter he had while walking to his vehicle, the department said in a statement. Police say the victim was approached by four suspects who demanded his keys and held him at gunpoint.

The man was struck on the head with a handgun at one point, but was able to get away and run back into his house, police said. He suffered a minor head injury.

Around 5:25 a.m., while police were still on the scene, they heard gunshots coming from a few blocks west. Responding officers found a man there who had attempted to confront the same group, police said.

The man told police one person fired multiple shots in his direction with a handgun. He was uninjured, police said.

Police say the suspects are white males in their late teens or early 20s. They were wearing surgical masks and hooded sweatshirts at the time of the attempted robberies.

The department is asking anyone with information to call Shawnee police at 913-631-2150 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.