Shawnee police seek help to find missing 81-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon

A statewide alert has been issued as authorities search for an 81-year-old woman from Shawnee who has been missing since Friday afternoon, according to police.

Marsha A. McClellan was last seen driving a tan SUV around 3 p.m. headed eastbound near the intersection of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Shawnee Police are asking for help finding her, possibly by locating her vehicle, a 2013 Buick Encore with a specialized veteran Kansas license plate: 75AZD.

Police say McClellan suffers from dementia and has not driven in more than six months. She is described by police as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and she weighs about 135 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her vehicle or may have information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 or contact Shawnee police at 913-742-6770.