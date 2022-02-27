Shawnee realtor elected as vice president of the Oklahoma Association of Realtors

Shawnee REALTOR® Pam O’Rorke has been elected District 3 vice president of the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® 2022 executive committee.

O'Rorke is one of many officer and directors selected for the OAR executive committee for 2022.

“With the Oklahoma real estate market continuing to boom, it’s more important than ever to have a solid group of experienced Realtors leading us through 2022,” said OAR CEO Jessica Hickok. “I am excited about the year ahead, and I am confident this executive committee will continue to take our association and our members in a successful direction.”

All elected positions are vetted and nominated by the OAR Nominating Committee and voted on by association members at the OAR Board of Directors and annual membership meetings in September 2021.

