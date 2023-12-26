Shawnee Road fire engulfs garage, truck, RV

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire that started in a garage on Shawnee Road in Sanborn on Monday night spread to a pickup truck and recreational camper in the driveway and part of the attached residence, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire companies responded to calls around 7:40 p.m. from the 5838 Shawnee Road residents who heard crackling and found the garage engulfed in flames. They were evacuated safely. The vehicles in the driveway were determined to be a total loss, according to the sheriff’s office, and the house sustained major damage.

Shawnee Road was closed between Saunders Settlement Road and Lockport Road for several hours while fire companies extinguished the fire.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital and treated for an ankle injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by the Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

