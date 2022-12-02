Shawnee shooting suspect arrested after pursuit, gunshot victim remains critical: Police

A suspect in a Shawnee shooting was arrested following a police pursuit through Johnson County as the gunshot victim remained hospitalized on Thursday.

Shawnee police Capt. William Sanderson said in a statement Thursday that a person was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting investigation. An arrest was made following a pursuit involving several area agencies that ended in Olathe, Sanderson said.

The shooting victim remained in critical condition as of Thursday, Sanderson said.

The shooting unfolded around 6:40 p.m. in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive. Police officers were initially called to the busy business district to conduct a welfare check and found a man with a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

Shawnee police detectives continued to investigate the shooting Thursday. Police were asking anyone with information to call their department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.