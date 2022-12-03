Shawnee shooting victim dies, five are arrested in connection: Police

A Shawnee shooting victim who was hospitalized Wednesday night with critical injuries died Friday as police announced a total of five people were in custody in connection with the killing.

The shooting unfolded around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive. Police were dispatched there to check the welfare of a person, and found one person with a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

The homicide victim was identified on Friday as 25-year-old Jarod C. Rogers of Kansas City.

On Thursday, police announced that one person had been arrested after a police pursuit in Johnson County that ended in Olathe. In a statement Friday afternoon, Shawnee police said another person had surrendered to Kansas City, Kansas police early Friday morning in connection with the killing.

Police said a total of five people were in law-enforcement custody as of Friday afternoon.

Shawnee police were presenting a case to Johnson County prosecutors to bring criminal charges.

The killing marks Shawnee’s second homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star.