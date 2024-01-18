Shawnee students honored for artwork

Jan. 17—LIMA — Several students from Shawnee High School were awarded for their achievement in art. The students were recognized in the Scholastic and Art Writing Awards. The students will have their art shown at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. According to a recent press release, recipients of the Gold Key awards will have their work judged in New York City. Community members can view their work beginning Feb. 10 until April 7.

The following students were awarded: Anna Menke, Silver Key; Caity Etmontas, Honorable Mention; Lena Parsley, Gold Key; Olivia Smedley, Silver Key and Honorable Mention; Rachel Riepenhoff, Honorable Mention and Sanaa Khandakani, Gold Key.