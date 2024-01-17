Shawnee Township man charged in Jan. 6 uprising seeks new lawyer

Jan. 16—WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Shawnee Township man facing two felony charges and seven misdemeanor counts for his alleged criminal involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 "Stop the Steal" rally at the U.S. Capitol has parted ways with his attorney less than a month before his scheduled trial.

According to records in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia case of Jonathan Copeland, attorney Komron Jon Maknoon in a Tuesday filing said his client has alleged "irreconcilable differences" between the pair and has voiced a "strong disagreement" with Maknoon's trial strategy.

In the filing Maknoon conceded that the relationship between himself and Copeland is "irreparably damaged, with a significant inability to communicate effectively, if at all."

The attorney also claimed Copeland has "significantly failed to honor his agreement with the firm."

The filing also said Copeland will request a continuation of his case, which was scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 5. Judge Dabney Friedrich has yet to rule on that request.

Charges against Copeland include two counts of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a deadly weapon; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings and parading and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.