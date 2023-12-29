Shawnee's Grand Casino helping Afghan refugees with steady work, transportation

An Afghan refugee works in the kitchen at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee.

Several times a week, a shuttle takes Afghan refugees in Oklahoma City to and from work in Shawnee.

The transportation supplied by Grand Casino Hotel & Resort is one way community organizations, businesses and individuals have come alongside Afghans who are making a new home in Oklahoma. Volunteer sponsors assisting these newcomers said employment is crucial to their success as they adjust to a new way of life and culture in the U.S.

Joe Garcia, Grand Casino general manager, said the van transportation is temporary, but it will be offered as long as the Afghans need it.

"We just want to make sure they get on their feet where they're able to provide their own transportation, so we're willing to work with them," he said. "As long as they continue to do great work for us, we'll be helping them out as much as we can."

Volunteer sponsors, veterans and nonprofit leaders who participated in an interim study on the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program in August identified transportation as one of the major challenges facing Afghans since they arrived in Oklahoma.

About 1,800 Afghans are resettling in the state after fleeing their homes in the aftermath of the fall of the U.S.-based Afghanistan government, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul and the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops in August 2021.

An Afghan refugee makes a bed at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee.

Stefani Nachatilo, Afghan resettlement coordinator for the greater Oklahoma City Jewish community, said she was pleasantly surprised when she learned about the Grand Casino shuttle for its Afghan employees. She said the Jewish community has helped 13 Afghan families resettle in the Oklahoma City area, and she initially learned about the Grand Casino shuttle from an Afghan father who began taking the van to get to and from work at the casino.

Nachatilo said this particular man had a car, but he drove from his apartment to another Oklahoma City apartment complex where the van picked up Afghans because he couldn't afford the fuel prices to drive his own car to work.

"I think it is a clever way to overcome the obstacles," Nachatilo said.

"It really is a win-win for all involved."

Nachatilo said maintaining work for the Afghans has been critical, particularly for those heading larger households. She said in some cases, an older son or daughter will find work to boost the household finances. In one family, in particular, a teenage son is working outside the home with his father, while taking online classes at night to finish high school.

"He is a sophomore or junior ― can you imagine how hard that is?" Nachatilo said. "But they need the money."

She said many Afghans continue to send money home to help family members in Afghanistan so funds earned from their work must be stretched to support both their families in the U.S. and family members in their native land.

Afghans working at Shawnee's Grand Casino with 'great attitudes'

Grand Casino officials said they connected with the Afghans through a partnership between Richard Brown, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation of Oklahoma's human resources director; Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City; and the Central Oklahoma Workforce Innovation Board. The addition of the Afghans to the Grand Casino workforce helped the establishment fill a staffing void that had been lingering due to the COVID pandemic.

"During the pandemic, it's been hard finding employees. This was an opportunity for us to try it, and ... it will help us at the same time as helping the refugees get on their feet," Garcia said.

The biggest obstacle to the plan was the language barrier because many of the Afghans could speak little to no English. Garcia said Grand Casino hired a translator in May 2022 and started interviewing Afghans. They began with 16 Afghans, and there are currently about eight working for the establishment.

"They're good workers, and they have great attitudes. They just keep doing a good job for us," Garcia said.

He said a translator is still available to help communication efforts, and pictures are sometimes used to communicate with Afghans who can't speak English.

"They're quick learners," he said.

Garcia said a dedicated prayer area was created so that the Afghans, many of whom are Muslim, may practice their daily prayers throughout the workday.

